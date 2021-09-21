The New Richland-H-E-G Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed Friday night as NRHEG hosted JWP in a contest that was heavily dominated by NEHEG. The Panthers defeated the Bulldogs in a 42-0 shutout victory.
NRHEG’s explosive offense was led through the air by senior quarterback Porter Peterson, who completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Peterson connected with junior receiver Bo Budach and senior tight end Alex Dobberstein for scores.
On the ground, junior running back Andrew Phillips rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on his 16 rushing attempts for the Panthers. NRHEG also saw scores on the ground from Peterson and senior running back Clay Stenzel.
Defensively, senior defensive lineman Makota Misgen led the Panthers with one solo sack. Junior cornerback Charlie Nissen came down with the game’s only interception.
The Bulldogs struggled offensively with JWP’s starting quarterback Nolan Morsching completing one pass for one yard on 14 attempts with one interception. Receiver Ryder Thissen caught the only reception for JWP.
Austin Westphal and Jack Cahill led the way for the Bulldogs rushing offense. Westphal recorded 21 yards on 12 attempts, while Cahill rushed for 15 yards on four attempts.
Thissen recorded two solo sacks for the Bulldogs, along with another solo sack from Austin Quast.
NRHEG and JWP will both be on the road next, as NRHEG travels to St. Clair/Loyola and JWP will travel to Mayer Lutheran.