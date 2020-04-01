While much of the state is shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the great outdoors remains open. But across Minnesota, even the state’s robust network of parks and trails is coming under greater visitor restrictions.
In the wake of Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to issue a stay-at-home order, all campgrounds, cabins and other overnight lodging facilities will be closed through May 1. Those who have reserved campsites during that time are able to cancel or modify their reservations free of charge. Visitors centers and all other public buildings at all state parks, excluding restrooms, are also shuttered indefinitely. As a result, all educational classes and other events at interpretive centers have been postponed.
If you want to buy or renew a park permit or other license, you’ll need to do it at self serve kiosk located at the park gates. Buy or renew your license in advance on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s website at dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html.
Still, all state parks and forests are open for hunting, fishing, hiking, boating and other recreational activities. Normal regulations on hunting and fishing are still in effect, and conservation officers will enforce them.
As all activities will be restricted to day use, local parks like Nerstrand Big Woods and Sakatah Lake state parks, as well as Rice Lake State Park in Steele County, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Le Sueur County is also keeping its network of county parks open to the public, including Ney Nature Center and Lake Washington Regional Park. However, all park interpretive centers and campgrounds will be closed at least through May 1.
In addition, Le Sueur County is closing playgrounds and even park restrooms. County Parks Director Tyler Luethje said that Lake Washington Regional Park will begin taking camping reservations on Wednesday, but only for May 1 or later.
Luethje said that closing playgrounds is a necessary move, because they are not designed in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Still, he encouraged people to enjoy nature in a responsible manner.
Faribault’s River Bend Nature Center has also shuttered its interpretive center and postponed events, including the Maple Syrup Fun Run and Pancake Breakfast. Originally scheduled for May 1, the Fun Run will be postponed to Saturday, September 19 according to a press release issued by the Nature Center on Tuesday.
Despite that, River Bend’s approximately 10 mile network of public use trails remain open. Executive Director Breanna Wheeler encouraged area residents to consider spending part of their day de-stressing in nature.
“At a time like this, it’s really important for people to enjoy the health and wellness benefits of being outside,” she said.
Kim Pleticha, who serves as the DNR’s Assistant Communications Director, also encouraged Minnesotans to get outside. However, both Pleticha and Wheeler made sure to emphasize the importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines while enjoying that outside time.
In addition to staying at least 6 feet away from other park visitors, Pleticha encouraged nature lovers to avoid excessively crowded parks. She also encouraged Minnesotans to restrict their visits to local state parks, rather than traveling to more distant ones.
“Now is not the time to be driving from Faribault up to the North Shore,” she said. “You can save that for when this virus isn’t going around.”