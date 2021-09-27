From the opening kickoff in Friday night’s showdown between the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers, things were destined to go the Awesome Blossoms way.
Lining up deep to return the kick was Blooming Prairie senior running back/linebacker Tyler Archer, who fielded the kick at his own nine-yard line and proceeded to run the kick back 91 yards for an opening kickoff touchdown.
Archer’s day was only just beginning, as the senior would find the end zone two more times, with the two touchdowns coming from different sides of the ball.
On offense, Archer fulfilled his duties as a running back after rushing for 78 yards off four carries and scoring one of his three touchdowns on the day.
With a special teams and offensive touchdown, Archer completed the trifecta of touchdowns on all sides of the ball when he snagged an interception on defense and returned the ball 32 yards for a pick six.
Even outside of Archer, the Awesome Blossoms dominated the game on both sides of the ball.
Senior quarterback Drew Kittelson went 4-of-5 on passing for 85 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with Carson Brennecke hauling in two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown and Colin Jordison catching one pass for 18 yards and the other touchdown.
Freshman running back Cole Wangen led Blooming Prairie’s rushing offense with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns off eight carries.
As a defense, the Awesome Blossoms pitched a shutout against WEM’s offense. The Buccaneers were held to -4 passing yards and 122 rushing yards, with a majority of the rushing yards coming in the second half. Archer and Wangen led the suffocating defense for Blooming Prarie.
WEM finished with only 142 yards of total offense, with Dom Paulson rushing seven times for 54 yards and hauling in both of quarterback Preston Gram’s completions for 14 yards. Dylan Holicky also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards, while Ethan Greenwald finished with eight carries and 21 yards.
The Awesome Blossoms are now playing in Class AA after winning the Class A state championship in 2019 and dominating again with a section title in 2020 (no state playoffs, due to COVID-19). Despite the jump, BP continues to dominate, leading the AA state rankings, with Blue Earth Area, Pipestone, Redwood Valley and Kimball rounding out the top five.
Next up for Blooming Prairie is a home game against St. Clair-Loyola that’s set for Friday night at 7 p.m.