The Owatonna boys soccer team hosted Northfield on Tuesday and defeated the Raiders 4-0 to improve to 6-2 this season.
The Huskies offense was led by junior striker Benjamin Bangs, who recorded three of Owatonna’s four goals, completing the hat trick en route to the Huskies 4-0 victory. Sophomore midfielder Garrett Karsten scored the other goal for Owatonna.
Junior goalkeeper Nils Gantert helped limit the Raiders offense, allowing no goals for Northfield and helping the Huskies record their third consecutive shutout and fifth total shutout of the season.
Owatonna will return to action Thursday, as the Huskies travel to Winona for a non-conference matchup with the Winona Winhawks.