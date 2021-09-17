The Owatonna boys soccer team traveled to Winona on Thursday to take on the Winona Winhawks in a non-conference matchup. The Huskies fell short of the Winhawks, suffering a 3-1 defeat behind an offensive first half and a defensive second half.
Winona struck first in the match, scoring at the 16-minute mark to take the first lead of the game. A minute later, the Winhawks would score again at the 17-minute mark, recording two goals in 60 seconds to take a 2-0 lead.
Despite giving up the two-goal lead, Owatonna looked to get back into the match after junior striker Benjamin Bangs, assisted by senior defender Eli Knutson, fired one in for the Huskies at the 37-minute mark, cutting Winona’s lead down to 2-1.
Momentum looked to be turning to Owatonna’s side, but with 30 seconds left in the first half, Winona would score again, taking a 3-1 lead and the momentum into halftime.
The Huskies played a good second half, but with Winona having a two-goal lead in the second half, Owatonna had to play around a defensive-minded Winhawks team, who accomplished their task and didn’t allow the Huskies a goal throughout the second half.
“This is one of those games where pretty much everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” said Owatonna head coach Robert Waypa. “Those days happen in life and in sports, we’ll have to be ready to respond as we host (Rochester) Mayo on Tuesday.”