The Owatonna Huskies traveled to Mankato with a tall task in front of them. The Huskies faced off with the No. 1 ranked Mankato West Scarlets, who defended their home turf in a dominating 42-0 win over the Huskies.
It only took one play for the Huskies to fall behind the Scarlets, as on the first play from scrimmage, Mankato West’s senior quarterback Alex Dittbenner took a deep shot and connected with senior wide receiver Mekhi Collins for an 80-yard touchdown.
From there on out, the Huskies struggled to find answers to a Scarlet offense moving the ball at will and a Scarlet front seven that gave the Huskies offense little to no time to breathe.
Three of the Scarlets’ next four drives in the half all resulted in touchdowns, with Owatonna forcing a rare Mankato West punt.
Those drives saw Dittbenner scramble for a 52-yard touchdown and complete a 10-yard pass to Brady Haugum for a touchdown, both of which were on fourth downs. The Scarlets also capitalized on a late drive in the second quarter on a Walker Britz 7-yard touchdown run to put Mankato West up 28-0 going into halftime.
The Huskies couldn’t much going on offense, much less replicate any of the success the Scarlets had on offense, in large part due to Mankato West’s defensive front seven that camped out in the Huskies backfield for most of the game.
Owatonna was forced to punt in all four of its first half drives and by halftime, the Huskies had only recorded one first down, which came on a fourth and short quarterback dive at midfield.
By the end of the first half, the Huskies had negative team yardage due to Mankato West sacks and plays made in the backfield.
The offensive and defensive woes stuck with the Huskies through halftime and all throughout the second half.
Owatonna received the ball to start the second half, but the offense wasn’t able to get the ball moving, forcing the Huskies to punt for the fifth time.
The Scarlets picked up where they had left off in the first half, driving the Huskies defense down the field and capped off their drive with Dittbenner finding a wide-open Ethan Johnson for the Scarlets fifth scoring drive of the game.
The following drives for both teams would almost be identical, as Owatonna was forced to punt to the Scarlets offense that would drive down and score on a short passing touchdown on another fourth down conversion.
The Huskies saw a little life still in it with both teams playing different units out on the field in the fourth quarter.
Owatonna started moving the ball more and more, picking up a handful of first downs in hopes of ruining the shutout, but that drive ended up resulting in a failed fourth down conversion and ultimately led to a Mankato West victory formation.