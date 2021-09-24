The Huskies got back into the win column when they defeated the Northfield Raiders 6-1 on Tuesday. Owatonna rolled past Northfield, only dropping one match against the Raiders.
On the singles courts, Owatonna went perfect against Northfield, picking up wins from all four of their singles players.
The No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog defeated Marie Labenski 6-2, 6-1 to pick up the first win of the day for Owatonna. No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller followed suit, defeating Maya Deschamp 6-3, 6-0.
The final two singles players for the Huskies were No. 3 Olivia McDermott, who won 6-3, 6-0 over Lynette Ott, and No. 4 Emma Herzog, who defeated Meha Hnatyszyn 6-0, 6-1.
The Huskies faced a little push back from the Raiders in the doubles matches, with the No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff dropping the only match for the Huskies in a losing effort to Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles pair of Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker got another win for the Huskies, winning 6-3, 6-1 over Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang.
The third doubles match saw a back-and-forth battle between Owatonna’s Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner against Northfield’s Lucy Boland and Grace LaCanne. The Owatonna pairing won 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to cement the Huskies 6-1 victory.