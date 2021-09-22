September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month, and to celebrate, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is throwing a “Big Bash” at the Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna in hopes that learning about being a Big will inspire more people to volunteer.
There are currently more than 300 children on the waiting list looking for a Big.
“We have seen a decrease in volunteers both locally and across the nation,” said Executive Director Michelle Redman. “We’re hosting this event to get the word out about our many different opportunities and programs.”
Redman went on to say that a common misconception around volunteering to be a Big is that it is very time consuming.
A driving factor behind hosting this event is to spread awareness that Bigs are asked to commit to as little as two hours a month. Redman said that being a big is fun, safe, and not as time consuming as people think.
“The pandemic taught us to be flexible and how to make it work in order to continue serving the youth in the community,” Redman said. “We have virtual mentoring programs as well as in-person.”
Kurt Halverson of Owatonna, a BBBS volunteer since 2020, didn't believe he had the time to dedicate to the program until the AVID program launched. He said in an August interview that this allowed him the time to "meet" with his Little during the workday.
AVID, the virtual program, allows Bigs to meet with their Littles every other week for 30 minutes during the day. All activities are planned beforehand and focuses on building and strengthening college and career readiness skills.
Redman said there’s several activities put on by BBBS throughout the year. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for a volunteer to volunteer.
“We plan out a lot of things beforehand so all the Bigs really have to do is show up,” Redman laughed.
At the brewery bash, Redman will be speaking about the different programs available. Some Bigs will also come to talk about their experiences volunteering to ideally inspire others to also volunteer.
“People donate school supplies, but how about just donating some of your time and really making a huge impact for local students?” Redman asked last month.
The bash begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Mineral Springs Brewery and is open to the public. A free pint will be given to attendees. There will also be live music, food trucks, outdoor games, door prizes and more.