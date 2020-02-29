ST. PAUL — It’s been a banner day for area wrestling at the annual MSHSL state tournament.
With four of the five individuals still alive in the championship semifinals having won during the afternoon session, each of the three high schools housed completely within Steele County will send at least one individual to the gold medal round on Saturday night with Medford leading the pack with two.
Owatonna’s top-ranked 152-pounder Landen Johnson rolled to the title match with a 13-4 major decision over Chase Bloomquist while the Tigers’ Charley Elwood (132A) and Willie VonRuden (152A) also stamped their pass to the title round.
Wrestling or the Westfield Razorbacks, Blooming Prairie student Colton Krell moved to 3-0 by pinning Tyler VanLuik of Minnewaska Area at the 3:11-mark.
Elwood was the first grappler to take the stage and stuck to his devastatingly effective defensive game plan, pulling off a 1-0 decision over Kade Sammons of Windom-Mountain Lake in a match he had little danger of losing. The top-seeded freshman has won all three of his matches at state by decision and has allowed just one point. He will wrestle second-seeded Landon Gode of LPG-Browerville. Gode is one of the few individuals in the entire tournament with 50 wins.
VonRuden also used some stout defense to advance to his second consecutive title bout, scoring an early takedown against Tallin Johnson and holding on for a 3-2 decision. The match-winning point come on an escape to start the second period.
VonRuden — who finished second last season at 145 and third the year before at 138 — will take on No. 6-seeded Jordan Lohse of West Central Area (43-3).
Johnson built a 7-0 lead against Bloomquist and concluded the match on a three-point flurry to set up a rematch against Stillwater’s second-seeded Hunter Lyden. Johnson defeated Lyden by 3-2 decision at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament earlier this season.
Lyden — who transferred to SHS from East Ridge in the offseason — defeated Johnson three times last year, twice at the state tournament.
Wrestling at 195 pounds, Krell pulled off perhaps the most eye-opening semifinal victory by pinning previously undefeated VanLuik in the second period.
Westfield's Dylan Nirk ran into a brick wall in his semifinal match at 285 pounds and lost 1-0 to top-seeded Craig Orlando.
OWATONNA
152AAA: Landen Johnson won by major decision over Chase Bloomquist (Prior Lake), 13-4
MEDFORD
132A: Charley Elwood won by decision over Kade Sammons (Windom-Mountain Lake), 1-0
152A: Willie VonRuden won by decision over Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area), 3-2
WESTFIELD
195A: Semifinal - Colton Krell (Westfield Razorbacks) 32-3 won by fall over Tyler VanLuik (Minnewaska Area) 48-1 (Fall 3:11)
285A: Craig Orlando (Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie) won by decision over Dylan Nirk, 1-0