Blooming Prairie was back in action on Friday when the Awesome Blossoms went on the road to face off against the United South Central Rebels in a non-conference matchup. Blooming Prairie picked up its third win of the season after rolling past USC 33-6.
The Awesome Blossom offense, led by senior quarterback Drew Kittelson, was able to slice through the Rebels defense in large part to a passing offense that USC had no answers for.
Kittelson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns through the air. One of the beneficiaries of Kittelson’s arm was senior wide receiver Colin Jordison, who recorded 177 receiving yards and a touchdown on only four receptions, which was good for 44.25 yards per catch.
Defensively, Blooming Prairie shutout USC through the first three quarters. The Rebels posted their only six points in the fourth quarter.
Senior defensive end Ezra Kiley was among one of the leaders for the Awesome Blossoms defense. The senior recorded three sacks, while adding on an additional nine tackles in one of Blooming Prairie’s best defensive outings early in the season.
The Awesome Blossoms will return home next when they host the WEM Buccaneers.