The Owatonna girls soccer team made the trip out to Rochester to take on the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a Big 9 Conference matchup. Owatonna came close, but ultimately fell to Mayo in a 3-2 match decided in overtime.
The Spartans started the game out in control, dominating ball possession for much of the first half. About halfway through the first half, Mayo was able to score and took the first lead of the game, which it was able to hold until halftime.
The second half saw more opportunities for the Huskies, which they were ready to jump on.
With about 28 minutes left in the second half, senior defender Lydia Nelson cut the Spartans lead and tied things up for the Huskies with a goal off a pass from senior forward Hillary Haarstad.
Mayo went on to reclaim its lead after the Spartans were able to score their second goal of the game.
Owatonna needed a score to tie the game up again and started going on a late run, where Haarstad would end up scoring, assisted by junior midfielder Abby Vetsch, and tying the game up again for the Huskies.
Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, Owatonna and Mayo went into a golden goal overtime period.
The Huskies struggled to finish off their shots in overtime, which ended up allowing the Spartans to capitalize with the game-winning, golden goal with three minutes left in the overtime period.