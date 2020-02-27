ST. PAUL -- From Cael Robb's pivotal major decision in a high-profile swing-match to kick things off to Isaiah Noeldner's emphatic conclusion at heavyweight, there were a lot of heroes for the Owatonna wrestling team against Forest Lake on Thursday morning in the Huskies' thrilling 33-29 victory in the Class AAA state semifinals.
With the win, the fourth-seeded Huskies will collide with undefeated and nationally-ranked Shakopee at 1 p.m. in the championship semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center. If the Huskies win, they wrestle at 7 p.m. while a loss would bump them to the 5 p.m. third place match.
Against the Rangers, Owatonna trailed by two points heading into the heavyweight round, meaning all the Huskies needed to do was win by a decision.
Noeldner, though, decided to dispose of any possible drama and tilted Travis Wiese to his back before securing the pin 37 seconds into the opening period. The victory comes two weeks after Noeldner stamped the Huskies' trip to state by defeating Nick Lopez by fall in Owatonna's one-point win over Northfield in the Section 1-AAA championship round.
Against the deep and talented Rangers, OHS head coach Adam Woitalla elected to bump-up veterans Kaden Nelson, Matt Seykora, Ethan Stockwell and Quincy Price one weight class, and the Huskies finished 2-2 in the span with Price's loss coming by 6-2 decision against No. 4-ranked Pedro Castillo at 220 pounds to set the table for Noeldner at heavyweight.
OHS grabbed momentum early when No. 9-ranked Cael Robb dominated No. 7 Jeremiah VanAcker at 106 pounds, pulling away for an 8-0 major decision and securing a huge bonus point in a spot Forest Lake typically doesn't lose.
Y.J. Eveillard's high-scoring 16-13 victory at 120 was Owatonna's only victory over the next four weight classes as the Rangers snatched a 16-7 lead after 132 pounds.
Jacob Reinardy stopped the bleeding by defeating Cole Decker 5-3 and triggered a three-match OHS winning streak that was capped by Landen Johnson's second period pin of Logan Collins at 152.
From there, Andrew Nirk saved two important bonus points by losing 10-0 before Nelson and Seykora secured back-to-back major decisions to hand Owatonna a 26-20 lead.