The Medford Tigers and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms collided on Tuesday in Medford.
Medford rolled past Blooming Prairie, as the Tigers defeated the Awesome Blossoms 25-10, 25-16 and 25 16 to complete the three-set sweep.
The Tigers were led offensively by senior outside hitter MacKenzie Kellen, who recorded a team-high 10 kills on the day, along with a pair of seven kill performances from senior outside hitter Isabel DeLeon and senior right side hitter Hannah Schull.
Medford’s offense also saw team highs from senior middle blocker Clara Kniefel with four ace serves and from senior setter Julia Niles with 33 assists.
Defensively, Niles led the team with nine digs and two solo blocks, along with five digs from Kellen, DeLeon and junior outside hitter Andrea Bock.
For the Awesome Blossoms, junior middle blocker Abby Hefling led the team with four kills. Blooming Prairie had a trio of two kill performances from senior outside hitter Josie Hoffman, junior outside hitter Haven Carlson and right-side hitter Anna Pauly. Carlson also recorded two ace serves.
Sophomore setter Macy Lembke led the Awesome Blossoms on defense with a team-high 11 digs, along with one block. Junior outside hitter Grace Krejci also recorded nine digs.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when Medford travels to Hayfield and Blooming Prairie returns home to host Maple River.