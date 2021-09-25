Just over a week ago, the Owatonna Huskies went on the road to face the Class 5A No. 1 Mankato West. The game saw the Huskies get shut down in every fashion in a 42-0 blowout loss.
On Saturday afternoon, Owatonna flipped the script with an offense that erupted for over 50 points in the Huskies' 51-7 blowout win over the Austin Packers.
Despite a slow start that saw fumbles given up by both sides, the Huskies broke the game open with about two minutes left in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey connected with senior receiver/tight end Nick Williams, who made a couple of Austin defenders miss en route to a 60-yard touchdown for the game's first score.
This wouldn’t be the last connection for Ginskey and Williams, as the connection between the two accounted for three of Owatonna's seven touchdowns on the day.
“I thought that was something that Jacob [Ginskey] was able to settle in with,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “A little bit of comfort getting the ball out to Nick [Williams], Nick made some good plays and then as the second half proceeded, he was able to spread the ball around a little bit.”
The Packers went on a drive to put up a game-tying touchdown, but just under a minute later, Ginskey connected with Williams for a second time and Williams, much like his first touchdown, made multiple Austin defenders miss for another long touchdown.
The pair connected for a third time with Ginskey finding Williams in the end zone during the fourth quarter, which helped cement Owatonna’s win over Austin.
With the passing game established behind a four-touchdown performance from Ginskey through the air, with three going to Williams and one to sophomore receiver Caleb Hullopeter for Owatonna’s third touchdown of the day, opportunities arose for the Huskies ground game.
“We’re starting to improve,” Jeff Williams said. “This one was an important one for ourselves to try to clean up a few of the things that have not been going well for us and I thought we did that.”
After going up 23-7 off a safety from an Austin punting mishap with a high snap out of bounds, Owatonna’s offense rolled back onto the field and opened the floodgates with the ground game.
Senior running back Dylan Maas looked to have been swallowed up by Austin’s front seven before breaking out of the pile and taking off for a 65-yard rushing touchdown.
Maas would also score Owatonna’s next touchdown after punching the ball in from the goal line following another successful drive down the field.
“I thought we did a good job in our run blocking and we were able to start allowing Dylan Maas to hit holes, to cut back,” Williams said. “He made a mistake early, put the ball on the ground. It was important for him to get his sea legs too because we had not established any sort of a run game up until this point, so that was really important for us.”
With the amount of success that Owatonna’s starters experienced, the Huskies were even able to get looks at some of the younger players on the team outside of Ginskey.
Sophomore running back Mitch Seykora got involved with the offense, slicing through Austin’s defense late in the fourth quarter to score Owatonna’s seventh touchdown of the day, helping the Huskies hit the 50-point mark and putting the cherry on top of an excellent offensive day for the Huskies.