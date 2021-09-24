The Owatonna girls tennis team went on the road and picked up a convincing 6-1 win over Rochester John Marshall behind a near flawless performance from the Huskies singles players.
The Huskies got off to a very hot start in Rochester with two big wins coming from their No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog and No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller. Herzog and Huemoeller didn’t drop a point to their opponents and a 6-0, 6-0 performance from both.
No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott was one point off delivering a third consecutive flawless performance after defeating Grace Abdelkarim 6-0, 6-1.
Owatonna’s final singles player was Emma Herzog, who dropped a couple points in her first bout, then finished things out with another flawless win. Herzog defeated Aubrey Ackman 6-4, 6-0.
John Marshall didn’t go quietly, as the Rockets took the first doubles match 6-2, 6-4 between their Stacie Mullenbach and Sarah Mullenbach against Owatonna’s Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff.
The Huskies rounded the day out with two more wins coming from their No. 2 doubles pairing of Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker, who won 6-4, 6-2, and from their No. 3 doubles pairing of Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner, who won 7-6(3), 6-3.
The Owatonna girls tennis team will be back in action on Saturday when it takes on Litchfield on the road.