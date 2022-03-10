BIRTHDAY: Avonne Anderson - 90th Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (Submitted photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avonne Anderson will be 90 years old on March 27, 2022.Everyone is invited to send a birthday card to Avonne Anderson, 353 Lemond Rd. #115, Owatonna, MN 55060. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Card Owatonna Years Mn Birthday Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Dushek dismantles Mayo, becomes Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer State wrestling: Photos, results and who's advancing to Saturday Rian Grunwald makes history, wins Owatonna's 1st girls state championship West Hills Fitness Center equipment finds new home at OFD Danny Petersen Upcoming Events Mar 11 Ellendale Fire Department fish fry fundraiser Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 12 Get lucky in BP Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 History detectives Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 Evening for Kids' Sake Gala Fundraiser Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web MU softball's series against Tennessee reworked Minnesota experiences largest single-month job growth since July ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Dives Into Anthony & Kate’s ‘Charged’ & ‘Scandalous’ Romance Checks and balances