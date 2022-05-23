Alexa and Matthew Simon announce the birth of their child, Wrenley Kay Simon. Wrenley was born on April 12, 2022, weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Jason and Kristin Kraus, Chad and Mary Olson and Gene and Janet Simon.

Great-grandparents are Marlin and Joyce Krohnberg of Owatonna, Hank and Glady Olson, Jim and Marcia Kraus, Deb Kraus of Waseca, Millie Spindler and Alice Simon of Owatonna.

