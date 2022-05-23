BIRTH: Wrenley Kay Simon May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexa and Matthew Simon announce the birth of their child, Wrenley Kay Simon. Wrenley was born on April 12, 2022, weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.Grandparents are Jason and Kristin Kraus, Chad and Mary Olson and Gene and Janet Simon.Great-grandparents are Marlin and Joyce Krohnberg of Owatonna, Hank and Glady Olson, Jim and Marcia Kraus, Deb Kraus of Waseca, Millie Spindler and Alice Simon of Owatonna. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wrenley Kay Simon Alexa Grandparents Gene Great-grandparent Jason Matthew Simon Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Foremost cuts ribbon to new outdoor seating area in downtown Complaint: Man is stabbed by son in defense of mother, charged for assault I can’t deal with cards even with an automatic shuffler Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Owatonna native set to retire from Wenger after 30 years Upcoming Events May 23 Meet & greet with Brad Finstad Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 Owatonna Collectors Club Mon, May 23, 2022 May 24 History Partners Memory Café Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Parkinson’s support group Tue, May 24, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case Comorbidities Explored in Palmoplantar Pustulosis ‘The Winchesters’ Cast Introduces Your New Favorite Characters of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Farmers planting crops are close to caught up