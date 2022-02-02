Jordan and John Vick announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Margaret McMahon.

Brianna, who joins older brother Rile, was born January 28, 2022 at 8 a.m. at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood, Minnesota. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Grandparents Jim and Tammy McMahon of Glenwood Minnesota, and Tom and Judy Schmidt of Owatonna.

