"I have a dream" are some of the most famous words ever spoken by Martin Luther King, Jr., an influential American civil rights leader whose life and achievements are celebrated the third Monday in January each year.
The Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) also has a dream: to amplify student voices for MLK Day by hosting its first contest.
Brian Coleman, AGE member and co-organizer behind the contest, said after attending the Owatonna Human Rights Commission's MLK breakfast lat year and noticing the lack of youth attendance, he felt it was time to get kids involved and uplift their voices.
"We've seen good turnouts and good conversations at the breakfast which is all well and good, but we don't see a large youth participation," Coleman said. "After some brainstorming we thought why not bring a contest to the youth and get their thoughts and opinions."
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in the contest by submitting a video project, essay, poetry, song or creating physical art honoring the life and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
AGE has set up three themes for students to consider when creating their project. The themes are:
- Based on Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of how the world could be, what would that look like in Owatonna/Steele County?
- How do you continue Dr. Martin Luther King's work of justice within the communities you are in? ("True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice")
- What does the following Dr. Martin Luther King quote mean to you, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."
Entries will be judged in four age groups, and multiple winners from each age group will be announced on Jan. 31. Each will win a monetary prize.
Amanda Hofer, who worked closely alongside Coleman in developing the contest, said empowering voices of the youth in the community was a primary focus for the entirety of AGE in developing the contest.
"Students are the hope for the future," she said. "I think they are maybe open to other ideas and I think that they seem to have more energy to get more enthusiastic about certain things and want to support others in a general sense and I think it's good for them to consider what they want their future to look like and what they can do to impact their community."
The entirety of AGE is hopeful they receive many submissions from students in the Owatonna school district, and hope to make the contest an annual one.
"I think we as adults think we have the answers all the time," Coleman said. "But these kids have so many ideas and thoughts and opinions and we want to give them the creative freedom to express their thoughts however they want to which is why we didn't limit submissions to an essay or a speech, they can submit whatever they want so long as it follows one of the themes."
Physical submissions can be brought to the Fernbrook Family Center in Owatonna. The alliance has also created a submission form for all other submissions. The deadline is Jan. 20.