A Faribault police officer was recognized for his pursuit of an armed man last month.

Officer Spencer Angle was given a distinguished service medal of honor by Police Chief John Sherwin at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The medal recognized "performance in the face of great personal danger."

Angle responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Ninth Avenue SW on April 14. He spotted three males carrying items and the males ran. As Angle gave chase he realized one of the males was carrying a gun, according to court documents and the medal citation. Angle chased the man through several backyards while ordering him to stop. The man stopped and tossed the gun on the ground before he was arrested.

"In other communities a situation like this likely would have resulted in a different outcome," Sherwin said Tuesday. "But because of his training and because of his experience we're here tonight presenting this award."

The suspect was