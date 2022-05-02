Lyle Oster May 2, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect in custody Former NHS baseball player Ethan Lanthier Post employees volunteer in effort to combat local food insecurity Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Outstanding Northfield High School athlete Lanthier transitions to college ball Upcoming Events May 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, May 2, 2022 May 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 6 Unity on Division Fri, May 6, 2022 May 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Three Montana State football players get undrafted free agent opportunities in NFL Iowa reaches $8M settlement with Silvis man struck by snowplow in Scott County 'He’s a rare athlete': Montana State's Troy Andersen draws praise from Atlanta Falcons coach, GM TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (May 2-8): ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘The Staircase’ & More