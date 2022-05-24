Linda Marie Wilson May 24, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Marie Wilson, age 72, of Northfield, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at Reflections End of Life Care in Northfield.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield couple makes and markets unique sauce and seasonings Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 Upcoming Events May 25 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 25, 2022 May 26 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 26, 2022 May 27 Unity on Division Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 28, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman on Why This Is the Perfect Time to End the Series ‘Chloe’ Trailer: Every Lie Gets Closer to the Truth in This Psychological Thriller (VIDEO) Husker fans share mixed reactions over end of balloon release tradition Rezoning issues back on Clarinda council's agenda