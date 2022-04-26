Janice George Apr 26, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janice George, age 93, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley, Glendale, AZ..Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Glendale Janice George Az Arrangement Funeral Home Hospice Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Carleton basketball coach retires after 38 years courtside Sharing Our Roots hires executive director, adds new staff and board members Northfield Historical Society opens exhibit detailing 'trip of a million lifetimes' Northfield hosts 13th annual Earth Day celebration Upcoming Events Apr 27 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 29 Unity on Division Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 30 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Apr 30, 2022 May 1 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, May 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Montana State lineman Cole Snyder enters transfer portal Montana State loses transfer Kadren Johnson to North Texas Trips with Cats: A Purr-fect idea? Why traveling with your favorite feline is easier than you might think Ben Foster Talks His Extreme Transformation for HBO’s ‘The Survivor’ (VIDEO)