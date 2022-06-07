Darwin D. Grosse Jun 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darwin D. Grosse, age 62, of Northfield, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home..Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. (507) 645-4153. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Jaelyn Sexton Windy Willow farm debuts Northfield's first agritourism experience in June Katelyn E. Balster Greenvale Park 5th graders sell handmade items to support Ukraine Pride in the Park returns for second year in Central Park Upcoming Events Jun 8 Rice SWCD June Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 9 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 10 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Jun 11 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Carrie Underwood’s hunger for cheese stops her going vegan Chris Evans invites fans to be his date for premiere of his next film Higher farm prices are good, but higher fuel prices hurting farmers USGA: LIV participants can play U.S. Open