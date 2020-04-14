Andrew R. Een, 98, of Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Northfield Retirement Community.
Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Andrew R. Een, 98, of Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Northfield Retirement Community.
Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.