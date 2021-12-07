Arnold "Arnie" Nelson Dec 7, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arnold "Arnie" Nelson, age 73, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Northfield.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arnold Nelson Crematory Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A new pair of caretakers for St. Olaf's Natural Lands Two plead guilty in Greenvale Township murder case County's 10-year plan calls for two roundabouts, funding a concern for Hwy. 19 project Young Northfield girls basketball learning on the job against tough schedule Carolyn Moe Buzza Upcoming Events Dec 7 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7 Red Cross Blood Drive Tue, Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7 Northfield Truth in Taxation hearing Tue, Dec 7, 2021 Dec 8 Rice SWCD December Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Dec 8, 2021 Dec 8 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Dec 8, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices