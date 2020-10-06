Gloria Kiester, age 87 of Northfield, passed away at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
WESTERLY WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 35 MPH ARE LIKELY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TODAY. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP TO AROUND 30 PERCENT THIS AFTERNOON. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING AND FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS.
Eight candidates for four open Northfield School Board seats discussed their thoughts on how to lead the district through COVID-19 during a debate Saturday. Read more
Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen is trying to retain the seat he was appointed to in 2018. His challenger is Michelle MacDonald, a controversial lawyer who is making her fourth bid for the court. Read more
Saturday’s Northfield City Council debates focused on the possible financial impacts of COVID-19 and the need for the officials to utilize existing land to spark economic growth. Read more
