Viola Zimmerman, age 82 of Northfield and Dennison, died on Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Silver Bay, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com.
Viola Zimmerman, age 82 of Northfield and Dennison, died on Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Silver Bay, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com.
As Donald Trump, Joe Biden and their campaign surrogates have zipped around Minnesota ahead of the 2020 election, one city has received outsized attention: Duluth. Read more
The most recent reports filed by Minnesota political committees reveal that the biggest spenders so far in the 2020 election are familiar names. For Republicans, it’s groups associated with business; for the DFL, it’s organized labor. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is seeking a court order requiring that the November election in her congressional race be held as scheduled instead of being delayed until February under a Minnesota law that was triggered when a third-party candidate died. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.