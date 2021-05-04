×
Sorry
, an error occurred.
Get Started
Log In
Register
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
SouthernMinn.com
Local Ads
COVID-19
SouthernMinnScene.com
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Northfield, Minnesota
Print Edition
Got a news tip?
54°
Partly Cloudy
Toggle navigation
Menu
Search
Log In Using Your Account
Log In
Don't have an account?
Sign Up Today
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Become a Member
Subscribe Today
Search
News
Local
State
Nation
Business
Community
Email Alerts
Local Ads
Sports
Local sports
Southern Minn. sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Obituaries
Place an obituary
Jobs
Classifieds
Public Notices
Submit
2021 Northfield News graduation submission
Births
Customer support
Engagements
Letters to the Editor
News, press releases, tips, community news
Weddings
Form Submissions
Northfield Virtual Graduation Form
Events
Promote Your Event
Contests & More
Staycation Sweepstakes
Autos
Class of 2021
Special Sections
Community Alert
Submit your 2021 high school graduate's information today
Updated
Apr 24, 2021
Comments
Charlotte Herzog
May 4, 2021
6 hrs ago
Comments
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
Suspicious death being investigated after body found in Castle Rock Twp.
3 options revealed to replace controversial Raider mascot logo
Darlene Callister
Charges: Northfield man 4 times over legal limit during crash
Bar owner who defied COVID order selling Northfield, Lakeville businesses
Upcoming Events
May
4
Valley Grove Grace Cemetery Association Annual Meeting
Tue, May 4, 2021
May
5
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting
Wed, May 5, 2021
May
5
Stepsister of Northfield AA.
Wed, May 5, 2021
May
7
Red Cross Blood Drive
Fri, May 7, 2021
May
8
Dundas Cleanup Day
Sat, May 8, 2021
Submit an Event
Public Notices
City, Township, County and School District notices.
More Current Public Notices
© Copyright 2021
Southernminn
, 514 Central Ave. Faribault, MN
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.