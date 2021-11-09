Robert Vesledahl Nov 9, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Vesledahl, age 77, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the MN Veteran's Home, Silver Bay, Minnesota.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Vesledahl Minnesota Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Taylor Truck driver offers kindness to fellow motorist during 7-hour traffic delay James Lloyd Thompson Northfield district hosts COVID vaccination clinic, including shots for kids 5-11 Larson finds athletic, academic fit at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Rochester Mayo out-executes Northfield volleyball to claim 5-set section semifinal win Upcoming Events Nov 9 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Nov 9, 2021 Nov 10 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10 Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Nov 10, 2021 Nov 12 Unity on Division Fri, Nov 12, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices