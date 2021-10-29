Richard Rasmussen Oct 29, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Beloved former pastor dies after being struck by vehicle in Rosemount Who is the St. Olaf professor who appeared on 'Jeopardy!'? Margaret Elizabeth Martinson After 35 years, Andersons close independent Northfield Pharmacy Council OKs preliminary Kraewood plat, finds it fits city regulations Upcoming Events Oct 29 Unity on Division Fri, Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29 Trunk or Treat & Haunted Hunt Fri, Oct 29, 2021 Oct 30 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Oct 30, 2021 Oct 30 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Yourself Maker and Gift Market Sat, Oct 30, 2021 Oct 30 First Draft Farms Festival of Frights Sat, Oct 30, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices