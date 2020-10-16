Donald Leff, 85, of Northfield, MN, formerly of Mobridge, SD, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield.
