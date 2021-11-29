Ardyth Kidd Nov 29, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ardyth Kidd, age 89, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Augustana Transitional Care in Hastings.Pending arrangements by Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation. (507) 645-5123. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ardyth Kidd Cremation Langehough Hastings Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A reluctant thumbs-up to demo the Archer House Kenneth J. Ken Tuma Getting to know you: Byerly assumes Carleton presidency 'Highly partisan' congressional maps proffered by House Redistricting Committee To till or not to till: Rice County farmers advocate for no-till practices Upcoming Events Nov 29 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Nov 29, 2021 Nov 30 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Nov 30, 2021 Dec 1 Sustainable Farming Association and Partners Café Chat Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices