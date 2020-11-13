Yvonne "Bonnie" Turnquist, age 93 of Northfield, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2020, at Three Links Care Center.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
