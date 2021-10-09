Jerry Paul Hankins Oct 9, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Paul Hankins, age 87, died Monday, October 4, 2021 in Northfield.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerry Paul Hankins Crematory Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield police need help finding endangered missing man Council denies petition calling for environmental assessment at Kraewood development Boots and Lu’s a dream come true for beloved Nerstrand family Chef and entrepreneur duo to bring Kenyon new place to eat and drink PHOTOS: Hall of Fame inductees recognized at halftime football game, in Saturday ceremony Upcoming Events Oct 9 Riverwalk Market Fair Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 2021 Studio ARTour Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 17th South Central Minnesota Studio ARTour Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9 Geocaching for Beginners Sat, Oct 9, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices