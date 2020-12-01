Donald McClune, age 85, of Lonsdale, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Three Links Care Center.
A full obituary will follow in next week's edition. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
