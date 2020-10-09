Betty Jones, 94, of Northfield, formerly of Elk River, died Oct. 7, 2020 at The Family Residence, Northfield.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the Democrat first-term congresswoman, and GOP challenger Tyler Kistner faced off in their first debate Thursday, clashing on issues like health care, prescription drug costs and climate change. Read more
This year will mark the fourth time Dennis Fude will cast his vote for U.S. president on a ballot that has shown up in the mail at his home in rural Blue Earth County. Read more
Eight candidates for four open Northfield School Board seats discussed their thoughts on how to lead the district through COVID-19 during a debate Saturday. Read more
