Marvin Grundhoefer, age 93 of Northfield, passed away Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Marvin Grundhoefer, age 93 of Northfield, passed away Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
President Trump's middle son, Eric, derided Democratic party leaders on a number of issues and praised his father’s accomplishments during a Tuesday speech to a few hundred supporters in rural Northfield. Read more
If elected to the Board of Commissioners, what will be your top priority and why? Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.