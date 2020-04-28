Connie Plante, 75, a longtime resident of rural Lonsdale, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being made through White Funeral Home in Lonsdale and will be announced at a later date.
