Darlene (Wells) Morris-Jerdee, age 86, of Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Northfield, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minot.
Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
