Mary Ingbritsen

Dec 20, 2021

Mary Ingbritsen, age 90, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.Pending arrangements by Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation. (507) 645-5123.