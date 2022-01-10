Stephen Paul Kump Jan 10, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen Paul Kump, age 68, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Northfield Hospital.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfunerhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stephen Paul Kump Northfield Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A look at Betty White’s 1992 visit to St. Olaf New Year's Day traffic stop results in felony DWI charges Rep. Lippert will not seek re-election Northfield doctors discuss ongoing COVID challenges Judy G. Beckers Upcoming Events Jan 10 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Jan 10, 2022 Jan 11 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Jan 11, 2022 Jan 12 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 14 Unity on Division Fri, Jan 14, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices