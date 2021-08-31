Charles Wells Aug 31, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Wells, age 89, of Dennison, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home. (507) 645-4153. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Wells Arrangement Funeral Home Three Links Care Center Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Four area teens injured in Hwy. 19 crash, one severely COURT REPORTS: Alleged threats to kill police, neighbor land Northfield man in jail Closure of Highway 19 for railroad work postponed in Northfield Archer House owners: Months before inn's remains cleared, longer to decide its future Quartet of NHS alums set to feature for St. Olaf football this fall Upcoming Events Sep 1 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Sep 2 Rice County Immunization Clinic Thu, Sep 2, 2021 Sep 3 Unity on Division Fri, Sep 3, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices