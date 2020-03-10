Diana Trebelhorn, age 57, of Northfield, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Northfield.
Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 4:23 pm
