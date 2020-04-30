Marvis Canon, age 88, of Golden Valley, formerly of Northfield, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sunrise of Golden Valley.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
