Rebecca "Becky"Fahleen, age 57, of Faribault, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.Pending arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, www.biermanfuneralhome.com.