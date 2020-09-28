Frank Ozmun, age 89, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are with the Bierman Funeral Home. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Republicans pushed Monday for investigations and a freeze in absentee voting amid allegations of ballot fraud in Minneapolis that were lodged through videos captured by a conservative outlet known for shady tactics. Read more
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the first term Democratic-Farmer-Labor congresswoman from Minnesota’s 2nd District, is suing in federal court to allow her re-election to resume in November. Read more
Brad Nordgren thinks President Donald Trump is on track to lose his reelection campaign. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.