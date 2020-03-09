Alan Heigl, age 75 of Northfield, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids following a brief illness.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
