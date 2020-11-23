Henrietta E. Nelson, age 96, of Northfield, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Northfield Retirement Community-Southview Suites.
Services are pending with Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
