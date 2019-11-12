Larry Jones, age 79, of Northfield, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary's Campus in Rochester. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Larry Jones
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomas Daniel Hovland
- TITLE TRIFECTA: Gators add Section 1AA Championship to Big 9, true team section crowns
- With 3 new captains, young Northfield girls hockey focused on the small things
- NHS grad Halvorson called up to NAHL
- Robert H. Noreen
- City planner leaves position for job in private sector
- RISING RAIDERS: Touchette grabs early starting role for Hillsdale women's basketball
- RISING RAIDERS: Cuddy sets school diving record for Macalester
- Interest in soon-to-open Rice Co. solar garden growing
- County jailer on leave following charges he assaulted 2 inmates
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.